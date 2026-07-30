Amazon discounts Samsung 32-inch HD smart TV to $98 today
Technology
If you've been thinking about upgrading your setup, here's a deal you might not want to miss:
Amazon has cut the price of the Samsung 32-inch Class HD Smart TV down to $98 (originally $148). That's a solid $50 off, and you don't need Prime: everyone gets free delivery.
Heads up, though, this offer won't last long.
Samsung TV strong contrast, 2,700+ channels
This Samsung TV packs vibrant visuals with strong contrast for crisp whites and deep blacks.
The sound tech syncs audio with what's happening on screen, making movies and games feel more immersive.
Its slim bezel keeps your focus where it matters, and you'll get access to over 2,700 free channels (including 400-plus premium ones) plus all your favorite streaming apps.