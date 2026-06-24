Amazon discounts Sonos Era 100 to $179 Prime Day sale Technology Jun 24, 2026

Amazon just cut the price of the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker to $179 for Prime Day, down from its usual $219.

No need to be a Prime member: anyone can grab this offer.

The Era 100 packs Trueplay room tuning, stereo sound with dual tweeters, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, and Alexa voice control.