Amazon discounts Sonos Era 100 to $179 Prime Day sale
Technology
Amazon just cut the price of the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker to $179 for Prime Day, down from its usual $219.
No need to be a Prime member: anyone can grab this offer.
The Era 100 packs Trueplay room tuning, stereo sound with dual tweeters, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, and Alexa voice control.
Era 100: Trueplay and Wi-Fi streaming
Trueplay tech adapts the audio to your space, so your music sounds great whether you're in a dorm or your living room.
Dual tweeters deliver real stereo separation and a bigger midwoofer boosts bass.
You can stream from Spotify or Apple Music over Wi-Fi, pair with Bluetooth devices, or connect analog gear.