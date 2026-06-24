Amazon drops Apple Watch Series 11 42-mm GPS to $279
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 11, now's your chance: Amazon has dropped its price to $279, way below Apple's official $399 listing.
This 42-mm GPS smartwatch packs advanced health tools like ECG monitoring, hypertension alerts, and sleep tracking.
The best part? No Prime membership needed; anyone can grab this deal.
ECG, crash detection and water resistance
Series 11 is all about keeping you safe and healthy with medical-grade ECGs, heart rate alerts, and sleep apnea detection.
It also steps up in emergencies with crash and fall detection that can automatically call for help.
For everyday wear (and workouts), it's water resistant up to 50 meters, dustproof, and has a tougher display, plus fitness features like Heart Rate Zones make it a solid pick for active folks.