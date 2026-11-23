Amazon drops Echo Spot to $45 for early Black Friday
Amazon just knocked the Echo Spot down to $45, nearly 60% off, as part of its early Black Friday deals.
It's a pretty sweet offer if you've been eyeing smart tech but don't want to break the bank.
Echo Spot alarms and controls devices
The Echo Spot isn't just an alarm clock: it wakes you up with your favorite music, lets you check the weather, and can control your other smart devices using Alexa.
Plus, its screen turns off at night so it won't mess with your sleep.
Whether you're new to smart homes or already a fan, it's a handy little upgrade for any room.