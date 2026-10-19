Amazon drops Fire HD 10 tablet price to $73

The Fire HD 10 packs a sharp 10.1-inch Full HD screen and lasts up to 13 hours per charge, handy for binge-watching or video calls.

It's powered by an upgraded octa-core chip and has 4GB of RAM for smoother multitasking.

Need more space? You can expand the 32GB of storage with an SD card.

Plus, it supports the Amazon Stylus Pen and includes parental controls through Amazon Kids, making it flexible whether you're using it for notes or sharing with family.