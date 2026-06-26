Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Select to $17 Technology Jun 26, 2026

Amazon just dropped the Fire TV Stick 4K Select to $17 for Prime Day 2026, a huge 55% off.

It's a simple way to turn any old TV into a smart one or fix slow built-in streaming.

If you want more features, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is $24, and the Max version is $34 with extra storage and faster connectivity.