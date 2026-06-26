Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Select to $17
Technology
Amazon just dropped the Fire TV Stick 4K Select to $17 for Prime Day 2026, a huge 55% off.
It's a simple way to turn any old TV into a smart one or fix slow built-in streaming.
If you want more features, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is $24, and the Max version is $34 with extra storage and faster connectivity.
Fire TV Plus adds Dolby support
The 4K Select covers all the basics with crisp resolution at a super affordable price.
For those craving Dolby Atmos sound, Dolby Vision visuals, HDR10+, or gaming via GeForce Now, the Plus model has you covered.
Compared to pricier options like Shield TV Pro ($199), these Prime Day deals are tough to beat for anyone wanting an upgrade without breaking the bank.