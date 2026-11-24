Amazon drops Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro to $449 from $799
Amazon just knocked the Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro robot vacuum down to $449 from its usual $799, a solid 44% off.
With the holidays coming up and homes getting messier, this all-in-one gadget vacuums, mops, and even cleans itself, making it a handy upgrade for busy days.
Qrevo 2 Pro 20,000 Pa suction
The Qrevo 2 Pro brings strong 20,000 Pa suction for dust and pet hair, plus a Dual Zero-Tangle brush system so you don't have to deal with clogged rollers.
Its FlexiArm mop and reversible side brush handle corners and edges well.
The smart dock empties the dustbin and dries the mop automatically, while quiet operation means you can run it without disrupting your day.