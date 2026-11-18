The Tapo 2K+ is weatherproof (IP66), so it works indoors or outdoors.

It records clearly even in low light thanks to its starlight sensor.

You get two-way audio and a sound alarm for talking with visitors or scaring off intruders.

Storage is flexible: use a microSD card or go for cloud backup with Tapo Care.

Plus, it plays nicely with Alexa and Google Assistant for easy voice control.