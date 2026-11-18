Amazon drops Tapo 2K+ camera price to $30 with AI
Amazon just dropped the Tapo 2K+ Indoor/Outdoor Wired Security Camera from $57 to $30, a solid 47% off.
This camera packs sharp 2K QHD video, full-color night vision, and smart artificial intelligence (AI) that spots people, pets, and cars, sending real-time alerts right to your phone.
IP66 weatherproof with 2-way audio
The Tapo 2K+ is weatherproof (IP66), so it works indoors or outdoors.
It records clearly even in low light thanks to its starlight sensor.
You get two-way audio and a sound alarm for talking with visitors or scaring off intruders.
Storage is flexible: use a microSD card or go for cloud backup with Tapo Care.
Plus, it plays nicely with Alexa and Google Assistant for easy voice control.