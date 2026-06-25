Amazon Echo Dot with built in eero drops to $29
Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is down to $29 for Prime Day 2026, a big 40% drop from its usual $49.
This deal is just for Prime members and highlights the Echo Dot's Alexa features plus a built-in eero Wi-Fi extender.
It also packs motion and temperature sensors, so you can automate things like lights or fans based on your room conditions.
eero extends mesh Wi Fi coverage
The eero built-in feature extends your home's mesh Wi-Fi by up to 1,000 square feet, meaning better coverage without extra gadgets.
Amazon's move aims to make Alexa and eero more common in homes.
The Echo Dot keeps privacy in mind with a physical mic-off button and app controls.
Its compact design, especially in Deep Sea Blue, fits small spaces perfectly, and it works with Fire TV and multi-room streaming for an upgraded entertainment setup.