Amazon Echo Dot with built in eero drops to $29

eero extends mesh Wi Fi coverage

The eero built-in feature extends your home's mesh Wi-Fi by up to 1,000 square feet, meaning better coverage without extra gadgets.

Amazon's move aims to make Alexa and eero more common in homes.

The Echo Dot keeps privacy in mind with a physical mic-off button and app controls.

Its compact design, especially in Deep Sea Blue, fits small spaces perfectly, and it works with Fire TV and multi-room streaming for an upgraded entertainment setup.