Amazon employees report pressure to use MeshClaw internal AI tool
Amazon workers say they're feeling pushed to use MeshClaw, an internal artificial intelligence, or AI, tool that automates tasks like emails and coding.
The company tracks how much people use the tool with "tokens," and some employees admit to boosting their numbers just to look good.
Even though Amazon claims these stats won't affect performance reviews, many still worry that managers might keep an unofficial eye on them.
Amazon limits leaderboard visibility to managers
Team leaderboards showing who uses the AI most have made things pretty competitive. One employee even called it "perverse incentives."
Plus, since MeshClaw needs broad permissions to work, some staff are uneasy about security risks.
Amazon has now limited leaderboard access, so only you and your manager can see your stats, but the pressure to adopt AI tools is still very real as the company pours billions into new tech.