Amazon employees report pressure to use MeshClaw internal AI tool

Amazon limits leaderboard visibility to managers

Team leaderboards showing who uses the AI most have made things pretty competitive. One employee even called it "perverse incentives."

Plus, since MeshClaw needs broad permissions to work, some staff are uneasy about security risks.

Amazon has now limited leaderboard access, so only you and your manager can see your stats, but the pressure to adopt AI tools is still very real as the company pours billions into new tech.