Amazon ends internal Kirorank leaderboard after tokenmaxxing wastes resources
Technology
Amazon just pulled the plug on its internal "Kirorank" leaderboard after some employees started gaming the system by racking up inflated AI activity, something they called "tokenmaxxing."
Instead of boosting real innovation, this ended up wasting company resources and driving up unnecessary costs.
Amazon introduces 'normalised deployments' metric
To fix things, Amazon is rolling out a new metric called "normalized deployments," which looks at how effectively people actually use AI tools.
Senior Vice President Dave Treadwell put it simply: don't use AI just because you can. Make sure it actually helps.
With over 80% of Amazon's developers now expected to use AI every week, the company wants smarter, not just more AI action.