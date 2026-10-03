Amazon ends Kindle Store purchases on pre-2013 Kindles in 2026
Technology
Amazon just announced that Kindles released before 2013 (including classics like the original Kindle and first-generation Paperwhite) won't be able to buy new books from the Kindle Store after May 20, 2026.
This move is all about keeping up with tech changes, but it does mean saying goodbye to direct store access on those older devices.
Downloaded books safe and upgrade offers
Don't worry, your downloaded books aren't going anywhere, and you can still add new ones using USB transfer.
Amazon's also offering a 20% discount on select new Kindles plus a $20 e-book credit if you want to upgrade.
Keep an eye on your inbox for emails with all the details.