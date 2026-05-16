Amazon ends tech support May 20 for older Kindle models

Users weigh jailbreak risks, sideloading options

With official support ending, some users are thinking about jailbreaking their devices to unlock new features or apps.

While this can let you customize your Kindle beyond Amazon's limits, it comes with risks like breaking your device or running into security issues.

If that sounds stressful, you can still sideload e-books over USB or maybe check out newer e-readers like Boox Palma and Vivlio if you're ready for an upgrade.