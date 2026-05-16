Amazon ends tech support May 20 for older Kindle models
Technology
Amazon just announced it's dropping tech support for several older Kindle models, including the original Kindle, DX, Keyboard, Touch, Paperwhite first-generation, and some early Fire tablets, starting May 20, 2026.
After that date, you'll only be able to read books you've already downloaded.
Users weigh jailbreak risks, sideloading options
With official support ending, some users are thinking about jailbreaking their devices to unlock new features or apps.
While this can let you customize your Kindle beyond Amazon's limits, it comes with risks like breaking your device or running into security issues.
If that sounds stressful, you can still sideload e-books over USB or maybe check out newer e-readers like Boox Palma and Vivlio if you're ready for an upgrade.