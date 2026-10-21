Amazon expands Bee wearables with 2 affordable privacy focused devices

Since the acquisition in 2025, Amazon has launched two fresh wearables: Bee Frontier ($74.99) and Bee Eclipse ($99.99).

You can wear Bee Frontier on your wrist or clip it to your clothing, and Bee Eclipse attaches magnetically to a smartphone.

They process audio instantly but don't store any audio recordings, so privacy worries are minimal.

Indicator lights let you know when they're listening, giving you full control.

The goal? Make everyday life smoother with hands-free AI that respects your privacy and keeps things simple.