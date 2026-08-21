Amazon finds AI influences over 82% of Indian smartphone buyers
Technology
AI is now a major deal-breaker for Indian smartphone shoppers: more than 82% say it influences their buying decisions, according to Amazon's latest Best in Tech Survey.
Battery life (79%), and camera performance (77%) are still big factors too.
If people could improve one thing, better battery life topped the wish list.
Contextual AI tops wishlist, ₹25k-₹50k favored
When it comes to AI, contextual assistance (think: on-screen information when you need it) was the top pick for 25% of users.
Generative photo editing (18%), visual search (17%), and smarter battery management (11%) also made the list.
On price, almost 42% prefer phones between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000: a third are eyeing pricier models ₹50,000 or more, with 17% ready to go over ₹75,000 for the right device.