Amazon Fire TV Stick HD 60% off at $16
Technology
Amazon's Fire TV Stick HD is available with a hefty 60% discount for Prime Big Deal Days, down to just $16 for a limited-time.
It's a super easy way to turn any regular TV into a smart one, letting you stream your favorite shows and apps.
Fire TV Stick offers easy setup
Setup is quick, and you can jump straight into streaming services or live TV channels.
The remote is simple to use (yes, it does voice control), and the stick even works with smart home devices, so everything fits right in if your space is already connected.