Amazon gets FCC nod to launch 4,500 more internet satellites

Amazon has received the green light from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy an additional 4,500 satellites. This will bring its total planned constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to about 7,700. The move is a major step in Amazon's plan to take on Elon Musk 's SpaceX in the satellite internet arena.

Service expansion Amazon Leo to start offering satellite internet this year The tech giant plans to use these satellites for global coverage, including the polar regions, and support more frequency bands. Amazon has already launched over 150 satellites since April and hopes to start offering satellite internet through its service called Leo later this year. Rajeev Badyal, VP of technology for Amazon Leo, said the second generation of satellites will offer more capacity and expanded coverage.

Enhanced capabilities Satellites will be deployed at altitudes of up to 644km The upgraded satellite constellation will have enhanced capabilities for providing high-speed services such as satellite TV and 5G via the Ku-band and V-band. The next set of satellites will be deployed at altitudes of up to 644km. The FCC has mandated Amazon to launch half of the approved satellites by February 10, 2032, and the rest by February 10, 2035.

Advertisement

Deadline extension Amazon seeks extension for 1st-generation satellites deployment deadline Meanwhile, Amazon has sought an extension from the FCC on the deadline to deploy 1,600 first-generation satellites. The company cited a lack of rockets to launch them into orbit and other delays beyond its control as reasons for the request. It has asked the agency to extend the July 2026 deadline to July 2028 or waive it entirely. However, no decision has been made yet by FCC on this matter.

Advertisement