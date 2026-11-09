Amazon Great Indian Festival cuts Apple prices up to ₹11,991

You can also grab Apple EarPods with USB-C for ₹1,599 if you prefer wired audio, or snag a 4-pack of AirTags for ₹10,490 (originally ₹12,990) to keep track of your stuff.

For bigger tech needs, the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip and 1TB storage is now at ₹119,000 (₹10,900 less than usual).