Amazon Great Indian Festival cuts Apple prices up to ₹11,991
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is dropping prices on Apple gear, with savings up to ₹11,991.
The highlight? The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS is now ₹34,999 (down from ₹46,990), making it a sweet pick if you're into health tracking or just want a stylish upgrade.
EarPods, AirTags and iPad Air discounts
You can also grab Apple EarPods with USB-C for ₹1,599 if you prefer wired audio, or snag a 4-pack of AirTags for ₹10,490 (originally ₹12,990) to keep track of your stuff.
For bigger tech needs, the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip and 1TB storage is now at ₹119,000 (₹10,900 less than usual).