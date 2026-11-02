Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition offers major smartphone deals

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition is live, and it's packed with major smartphone deals.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is down to ₹86,999, while the iPhone 16 now starts at ₹68,999 (a big cut from ₹79,900).

These offers land at a time when phone prices are generally climbing because of an ongoing shortage of essential memory components, so the timing couldn't be better.