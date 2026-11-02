Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition offers major smartphone deals
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition is live, and it's packed with major smartphone deals.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is down to ₹86,999, while the iPhone 16 now starts at ₹68,999 (a big cut from ₹79,900).
These offers land at a time when phone prices are generally climbing because of an ongoing shortage of essential memory components, so the timing couldn't be better.
Samsung and iPhone models discounted
Samsung fans can also grab the Galaxy S26+ for ₹99,999 or go all out with the Galaxy Z Fold7 5G at ₹129,499.
If you're hunting for something more affordable, there's the Galaxy M47 5G at just ₹25,999.
Apple users aren't left out either: discounts are available on both iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro models during this festive sale.