Amazon Great Indian Festival: Echo discounts, free Alexa Plus access
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, bringing big price drops on Echo speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV gadgets.
If you've been eyeing a smart home upgrade, now's your chance, and customers who purchase an eligible Echo smart speaker, smart display or Fire TV Stick get free Early Access to Alexa Plus, Amazon's generative AI-powered assistant for easier device control.
Prices from ₹2,999
Echo Dot (5th Gen) is down to ₹4,499, and the Echo Show 8 is ₹18,999.
The Fire TV Stick HD is just ₹2,999, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is ₹5,499.
Smart TVs with built-in Fire TV are up to 60% off too.
You also get a 10% instant discount with eligible SBI credit and debit cards, including credit card EMI transactions, or 5% cashback if you're a Prime member using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, plus options like no-cost EMI and exchange offers for more flexibility.