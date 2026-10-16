Amazon Great Indian Festival: Echo discounts, free Alexa Plus access

Echo Dot (5th Gen) is down to ₹4,499, and the Echo Show 8 is ₹18,999.

The Fire TV Stick HD is just ₹2,999, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is ₹5,499.

Smart TVs with built-in Fire TV are up to 60% off too.

You also get a 10% instant discount with eligible SBI credit and debit cards, including credit card EMI transactions, or 5% cashback if you're a Prime member using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, plus options like no-cost EMI and exchange offers for more flexibility.