Amazon Great Indian Festival: up to ₹70,000 off, ₹7,500 coupons

If you're eyeing something premium, the iQOO 15R drops to ₹46,499 (from ₹69,999), while the Xiaomi 17 is now at ₹59,999 with credit-card EMI bank benefit and up to six months no-cost EMI.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sits just above at a starting effective price of ₹84,999, but comes with a coupon offer too.

For mid-range choices, check out the OnePlus Nord 6 at ₹42,999 or the iQOO Z11xa at ₹24,999, both offering additional savings.

On a tighter budget? The Redmi 15C 5G Prime is just ₹15,999, and iQOO Z11xa comes in at ₹24,999 after discounts.

Plenty of options for every price point!