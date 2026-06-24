Amazon halves price of Ring battery doorbell for Prime Day
Amazon just cut the price of its newest Ring battery doorbell in half, now only $49 for Prime Day, down from $99.
This is the lowest price yet, and it's exclusive to Prime members.
If you're not a member, you can still grab the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial (no credit card required for the trial).
Ring doorbell 2K video 6x zoom
The Ring doorbell packs sharp 2K resolution with 6x zoom, plus two-way talk, and real-time motion alerts, with optional AI-powered alerts via a Ring Protect subscription.
It runs on a rechargeable USB-C battery and works with Alexa for live video on Echo Show devices or voice commands.
Amazon's big price drop is all about getting more people hooked on Ring and Alexa gadgets during Prime Day, making smart home tech way more affordable.