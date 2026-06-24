Amazon halves price of Ring battery doorbell for Prime Day Technology Jun 24, 2026

Amazon just cut the price of its newest Ring battery doorbell in half, now only $49 for Prime Day, down from $99.

This is the lowest price yet, and it's exclusive to Prime members.

If you're not a member, you can still grab the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial (no credit card required for the trial).