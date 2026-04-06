Amazon India Back to School sale cuts student tech prices
Technology
Amazon India is hosting its Back to School Sale, making it a good time for students (and parents) to grab study essentials.
You'll find up to 40% off on laptops and tablets, plus headphones and smartwatches with discounts as high as 70%.
It's all about helping you gear up for the new academic year without breaking the bank.
Amazon offers exchange bonuses, cashback, EMI
Besides the headline deals, Amazon is offering some handy financial perks, like laptop exchange bonuses over ₹10,000 and tablet exchanges up to ₹33,000.
There are also extra card discounts, cashback options, and no-cost EMI plans.
All in all, it's a student-friendly sale aimed at making tech upgrades more affordable this season.