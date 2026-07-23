Amazon integrates Luna into Prime Video with new games tab
Technology
Amazon just made it easier to game without a console: Luna, its cloud gaming service, is now built into the Prime Video app as of July 23, 2026.
If you're a Prime member in the US or UK with Fire TV, you'll spot a new "Games" tab where you can jump into titles like "Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite" and "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" (no extra hardware needed).
Amazon's standalone Premium costs $9.99/month
This update is part of Amazon's new push to make gaming more accessible for everyone.
While Luna comes included with Prime Video on Fire TV, there's still a $9.99 a month Premium option if you want more features through the standalone app.
Amazon says this is just the start, with plans to keep improving Luna and add even more value for gamers down the line.