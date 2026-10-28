Amazon's Alexa Photo Frame, Echo Time smart clock are here
What's the story
Amazon has launched five new Alexa devices, including two innovative products: the Alexa Photo Frame and Echo Time. The Alexa Photo Frame is a digital photo display that aims to provide a more visually appealing way to view your camera roll. It features a semi-matte, anti-glare display that resembles the look of a Samsung Frame TV rather than an ordinary laptop screen.
Product 1
Alexa Photo Frame blends in with your home decor
The 10-inch screen of the Alexa Photo Frame resembles a matte photograph, making it blend seamlessly with other artwork on your wall.
The device is designed to integrate with users' existing Amazon accounts, offering Prime members unlimited storage on Amazon Photos.
It also has an intelligent feature that selects when and how to display photos based on factors like lighting conditions or seasons. The device starts at $199.99.
Product 2
Echo Time smart clock offers opt-in sleep sensing tools
The Echo Time smart clock is Amazon's answer to the growing demand for dedicated alarm clocks.
It comes with opt-in sleep sensing tools and a smart alarm feature that wakes you up 10-60 minutes before your set time, depending on your sleep phase.
The device can also mimic sunrise features to wake you up gradually, making mornings less jarring. It costs $199.99.
Product 3
Echo Dot gets an upgrade with built-in smart home hub
Along with the new devices, Amazon also unveiled updates to its existing product line.
The updated Echo Dot now comes with a built-in smart home hub and an eero Wi-Fi extender for extended coverage.
It is powered by Amazon's custom AZ3 silicon chip for better on-device processing and faster conversations with Alexa+. The Echo Dot is offered at $99.99.
Product 4
Echo Studio doubles as a camera for home monitoring
The Echo Studio with Home Camera is touted as Amazon's most advanced speaker. It doubles as a camera, letting you check on your home while away.
The device also has visual intelligence features that let Alexa see as well as understand what's in front of the camera, providing real-time assistance. It is priced at $249.99.
Product 5
Echo Show 16 comes with Fire TV built-in
Finally, the new Echo Show 16 comes with a larger 16-inch display, offering a 10% bigger viewing area than its predecessor but in a frame that's 40% smaller.
It has Fire TV built-in and Smart Home tools like Family Organizer.
The device can also be used as a digital photo frame, adding to its versatility. It is available for $499.99.