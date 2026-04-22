Amazon knocks 31% off Google Pixel 10 128GB, now $549 Technology Apr 22, 2026

Amazon just knocked 31% off the Google Pixel 10, dropping the 128GB model from $799 to $549, the best deal yet for this flagship.

You can grab it in Indigo, Lemongrass, or Frost.

The Pixel 10 is known for its smooth interface and some seriously smart AI features.