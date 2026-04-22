Amazon knocks 31% off Google Pixel 10 128GB, now $549
Technology
Amazon just knocked 31% off the Google Pixel 10, dropping the 128GB model from $799 to $549, the best deal yet for this flagship.
You can grab it in Indigo, Lemongrass, or Frost.
The Pixel 10 is known for its smooth interface and some seriously smart AI features.
Pixel 10: OLED and Tensor G5
This phone packs a bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a super-smooth refresh rate (up to 120Hz), plus a versatile camera setup: 48MP main lens with macro focus, a wide-angle option, and a solid selfie cam.
Powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip and 12GB of RAM, it's built for multitasking and has better battery life than last year's model.
Bonus: Google promises years of software updates, so you're set for the long haul.