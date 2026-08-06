Amazon laptop sale offers up to 40% off major brands
Technology
Amazon is running a big laptop sale right now, with discounts up to 40% on brands like ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Acer.
Whether you need a budget-friendly device or a high-end gaming laptop, there are plenty of options.
You can also stack extra savings with bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI.
Prices range from ₹39,990 to ₹134,990
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is down to ₹54,990 (from ₹111,490) and comes ready for work or study with Windows 11 and Office 2024.
For affordable basics, the Acer Aspire One is just ₹39,990.
If you want something premium, the ASUS Zenbook 14, with an OLED touchscreen, is now ₹134,990 (down from ₹228,990).
Gamers can grab the ASUS TUF A15 at ₹78,760 or HP Victus at ₹85,000.
These deals won't last long!