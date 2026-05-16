Amazon launches Alexa for shopping combining Rufus chatbot and Alexa+

Alexa compares products and tracks prices

With this update, you can type questions straight into Amazon's search bar, like asking for skincare tips or checking when you last ordered something.

Alexa summarizes products, lines up side-by-side comparisons, and keeps an eye on price drops for up to a year.

"Alexa for Shopping is like having an expert personal shopper who already knows you," said Rajiv Mehta, Amazon's vice president of conversational shopping, in a statement.