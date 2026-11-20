Amazon launches early Black Friday Apple deals starting at $15
Amazon just dropped its early Black Friday deals, and Apple fans have plenty to get excited about.
Popular gadgets like AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and AirTags are all on sale: some starting as low as $15.
Some big-ticket items sold out fast last year, so if you're eyeing an upgrade or a gift, now's the time to jump in.
AirPods Pro 3 among Apple deals
AirPods Pro 3 are now on sale with active noise cancelation and up to eight hours of listening on a single charge: great for music or calls on the go.
The Apple Watch SE 3 is on sale, offering fitness tracking and custom workouts for active lifestyles.
Need to keep track of your stuff? Grab an Apple AirTag, 4-Pack.
And if you want a solid tablet for streaming or notes, the Apple iPad 11-Inch is on sale too.