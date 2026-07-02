Amazon Leo hits 396 satellites and targets mid-2026 commercial service

Starlink exceeds 10,000 satellites

Amazon plans to eventually launch 3,232 satellites for better coverage and speed, but delays with Blue Origin's rockets have slowed things down.

Meanwhile, Starlink is way ahead, with more than 10,000 satellites already in orbit and internet available in more than 160 countries.

Starlink users typically see download speeds around 200 Mbps and low latency (about 25 ms), so Amazon still has some catching up to do.