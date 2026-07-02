Amazon Leo hits 396 satellites and targets mid-2026 commercial service
Amazon just launched satellites for its new internet service, Amazon Leo, bringing the total deployed to 396, marking a big step toward competing with SpaceX's Starlink.
With this launch, Amazon can now offer "continuous service across initial latitudes," says Chris Weber, VP heading up business and product for Amazon Leo.
The goal is to roll out commercial service by mid-2026.
Starlink exceeds 10,000 satellites
Amazon plans to eventually launch 3,232 satellites for better coverage and speed, but delays with Blue Origin's rockets have slowed things down.
Meanwhile, Starlink is way ahead, with more than 10,000 satellites already in orbit and internet available in more than 160 countries.
Starlink users typically see download speeds around 200 Mbps and low latency (about 25 ms), so Amazon still has some catching up to do.