Amazon makes Alexa+ free for Fire TV users
What's the story
Amazon has announced a major upgrade for its Fire TV device owners in the US. The tech giant is bringing its advanced AI assistant, Alexa+, to all compatible Fire TV devices at no extra cost. The move comes as part of an industry-wide trend to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into more consumer electronics.
Enhanced interaction
Alexa+ can understand conversational queries
The Alexa+ upgrade will bring a host of features, including conversational search, smart home controls, and AI-powered recommendations.
Amazon says the new assistant will let users ask for shows based on themes or popularity instead of just titles.
For instance, you could say "a top-rated thriller" or "a historical drama with a strong female lead."
Smart integration
The upgrade is being automatically rolled out
Along with personalized movie recommendations and scene navigation, Alexa+ can also control smart home devices. It can manage lighting, door locks, and even pull up camera feeds on your TV screen.
The upgrade is being automatically rolled out to all compatible Fire TV devices in the US, including those who own Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube or Amazon Ember smart TVs from Hisense and Panasonic.