Amazon makes upgraded Alexa+ free on compatible US Fire TVs
Technology
Amazon just made its upgraded Alexa+ voice assistant free for all compatible Fire TV devices in the US no more $19.99 monthly fee, and you don't have to do anything to get it.
Alexa+ brings smarter search, personalized show suggestions, and lets you control your smart home right from your TV.
Amazon says Alexa+ usage nearly doubled
You'll get the new Alexa+ on recent Fire TV Sticks, Fire TV Cube, Amazon Ember smart TVs, and some Hisense and Panasonic smart TVs.
Amazon says users are chatting with Alexa+ almost twice as much as before, and it can show features like custom recommendations and easy access to things like Ring camera feeds.
This update is part of a bigger trend of adding AI smarts to everyday tech.