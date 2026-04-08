Amazon Mega TV Days: up to 60% off smart TVs

TV processors, HDR and Dolby Atmos

The LG 55UA82 AI Series 4K TV leads the pack with its sharp a7 AI processor and Dolby Atmos sound.

Xiaomi's FX 43-inch Fire TV blends crisp HDR visuals with Alexa voice control for easy streaming.

Sony's BRAVIA 2M2 Series boosts color and detail thanks to its X1 processor and Dolby Atmos sound.

Plus, Samsung's Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV also bring strong picture and audio tech at wallet-friendly prices.