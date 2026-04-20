Amazon moves Fire TV from Android to Vega OS
Technology
Amazon is moving Fire TV devices off Android and onto its own Vega OS, with the Fire TV Stick Select launching first with the platform and the new Fire TV Stick HD following.
The goal? More control over updates and features, and less dependence on Google.
But this also means some big changes for how you use your device.
Fire TV Stick HD blocks sideloading
Vega OS is based on Linux and the Fire TV Stick HD only lets you download apps from the Amazon Appstore, so sideloading apps from other sources is out.
The latest Fire TV Stick HD also blocks installing anything from unknown sources, aiming for better security but fewer app choices.
Plus, starting May 20, 2026, older Kindle devices (from 2012 or before) will lose some Kindle Store features.