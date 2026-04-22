Amazon Music adds concert listings and ticket links via Bandsintown
Amazon Music just made it easier to catch your favorite artists live.
Thanks to a new partnership with Bandsintown, you can now see upcoming concerts on the artist's page in the app and click through to Bandsintown to buy tickets.
Artists just need to link their profiles, and this feature is rolling out on iOS and Android this spring.
Amazon Music update helps find concerts
Karolina Joynathsing from Amazon Music says this update helps fans discover live shows while listening to music, making the experience more connected.
With over 700,000 artists and over 65,000 venues and festivals using Bandsintown Pro on Bandsintown, there are tons of new events to explore.
Plus, it gives Amazon Music an edge over other streaming apps by bringing merch and ticket sales together in one spot.