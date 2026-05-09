Amazon offers 13-inch MacBook Air M5 for $949, $150 off
Technology
Amazon is offering the latest 13-inch MacBook Air M5 for $949, which is $150 less than Apple's official price.
This deal is for the model with 16GB unified memory and 512GB storage, and you get all the same specs, warranty, and performance as buying direct from Apple.
M5 MacBook Air adds AI features
Powered by Apple's newest M5 chip, this laptop delivers faster speeds and smooth AI features like writing tools and image generation.
You'll get up to 18 hours of battery life, a vibrant Liquid Retina display with 1 billion colors, Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 7, iPhone Mirroring, and extras like a sharp Center Stage camera and Spatial Audio.
Plus, Amazon might ship it to you quicker than Apple Store pickup does.