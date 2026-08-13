Amazon offers Logitech Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse for $50
Technology
Amazon is offering the Logitech Pebble 2 silent wireless keyboard and mouse combo for just $50 (down from $60), but only for a limited time.
Available in black, rose, and white, this set stands out for its slim design, great if you're always moving between study spots or just want something compact.
Pebble 2 has multi-year battery life
The Pebble 2 combo keeps things quiet with a laptop-style keyboard and Silent Touch mouse.
You can connect up to three devices (like your laptop, tablet, or desktop) and switch between them with a single button.
Plus, the keyboard lasts up to three years on one set of batteries and the mouse up to two years, so you won't be hunting for replacements anytime soon.