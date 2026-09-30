Amazon offers up to $275 credit for Pixel 11-series trade-ins
Technology
Thinking about upgrading your phone?
Amazon's current promo gives you up to $275 extra credit when you trade in your old device for any Pixel 11-series phone, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, or Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Even older phones are eligible, and total trade-in values can reach as high as $850, though most are around $500.
For example, swapping a Pixel 10 for a Pixel 11 could get you $360 plus a $100 boost for a total of $460.
Amazon trade-in values rival Google Store
Amazon's trade-in values are roughly the same value range as what Google Store is offering right now, especially since Google dropped its rates after launch.
So if you've been eyeing the latest Pixel but waiting for the right moment, this could be your best shot at saving big on your upgrade.