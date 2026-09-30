Amazon offers up to $275 credit for Pixel 11-series trade-ins

Thinking about upgrading your phone?

Amazon's current promo gives you up to $275 extra credit when you trade in your old device for any Pixel 11-series phone, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, or Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Even older phones are eligible, and total trade-in values can reach as high as $850, though most are around $500.

For example, swapping a Pixel 10 for a Pixel 11 could get you $360 plus a $100 boost for a total of $460.