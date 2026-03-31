Amazon offers World Backup Day NAS discounts up to 20%

UGREEN and Terramaster NAS discounts

You can grab the UGREEN DH2300 two-bay NAS for $175.99 (was $219.99), which holds up to a massive 64TB—great for photos, videos, or school projects.

Need more space? The UGREEN DXP4800 four-bay NAS is down to $583.99 (from $729.99) with room for up to 144TB.

For serious storage fans, the Terramaster F6-424 Max with six bays is now $799.99 after a solid price cut.

There's something here whether you're just starting out or already deep into tech life.