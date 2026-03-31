Amazon offers World Backup Day NAS discounts up to 20%
Amazon is marking World Backup Day with discounts up to 20% on NAS (network-attached storage) servers, making it a bit easier to protect your files without breaking the bank.
The sale features UGREEN and Terramaster models and runs through March 31, 2026: perfect timing if you've been thinking about upgrading your storage setup.
UGREEN and Terramaster NAS discounts
You can grab the UGREEN DH2300 two-bay NAS for $175.99 (was $219.99), which holds up to a massive 64TB—great for photos, videos, or school projects.
Need more space? The UGREEN DXP4800 four-bay NAS is down to $583.99 (from $729.99) with room for up to 144TB.
For serious storage fans, the Terramaster F6-424 Max with six bays is now $799.99 after a solid price cut.
There's something here whether you're just starting out or already deep into tech life.