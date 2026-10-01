Amazon Prime Big Deal Days October 6-7 and 30-day trial
Technology
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are set for October 6-7, offering exclusive discounts just for Prime members.
If you're not a member yet, you can grab a 30-day free trial to get in on the deals, no payment needed up front.
Prime membership includes delivery and streaming
Beyond the sale, a Prime membership gets you fast, free delivery on millions of items and access to hit shows like The Boys and Reacher on Prime Video.
Higher education students and young adults (18-24) can score a six-month free trial with lower rates after, plus there's 5% cash back on select deals during the event.
Gamers can also check out Amazon Luna for cloud gaming perks.