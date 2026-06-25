Amazon Prime Day 2026 drops Hypershell X Ultra to $1,399
Technology
Heads up, adventure lovers: Amazon Prime Day 2026 just dropped the Hypershell X Ultra exoskeleton to its lowest price ever.
The flagship model is now $1,399 (down from $1,999) until June 30.
This wearable tech boosts your outdoor game with 1,000W power and cuts physical effort by 39%.
X Ultra 30km range 25km/h 1.8kg
The X Ultra packs a 30km range and can help you move up to 25km per hour, all while weighing only 1.8kg thanks to tough carbon fiber and titanium.
It's built for all terrains and weather extremes, from freezing cold to blazing heat.
Other Hypershell models are also on sale: the everyday X Go ($599), the more powerful X Pro ($699), and the rugged X Carbon ($999).
If you're thinking about leveling up your hikes or adventures, this might be your moment.