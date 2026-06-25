Amazon Prime Day 2026 drops Hypershell X Ultra to $1,399

X Ultra 30km range 25km/h 1.8kg

The X Ultra packs a 30km range and can help you move up to 25km per hour, all while weighing only 1.8kg thanks to tough carbon fiber and titanium.

It's built for all terrains and weather extremes, from freezing cold to blazing heat.

Other Hypershell models are also on sale: the everyday X Go ($599), the more powerful X Pro ($699), and the rugged X Carbon ($999).

If you're thinking about leveling up your hikes or adventures, this might be your moment.