Amazon Prime Day 2026: Kindles up to 45% off
Technology
Amazon's Prime Day 2026 is rolling out up to 45% off on Kindles, including the Paperwhite, Scribe, and Colorsoft Signature Edition.
The sale runs from June 23-26, and you can grab bundles with accessories like chargers and sleeves.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your reading game, now's a good time.
Paperwhite 12th Gen 300 ppi screen
The Paperwhite (12th-generation) stands out with its crisp 300 ppi E Ink screen, three-month battery life, and water resistance, so it's ready for poolside reading.
Most deals are for Prime members, but you can unlock them with Amazon's free 30-day trial, which also gets you perks like free shipping and unlimited streaming.