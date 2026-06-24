Amazon Prime Day cuts AMD Ryzen 7 7700X to $200

Ryzen 7 7700X lacks boxed cooler

The Ryzen 7 7700X packs 8 cores, 16 threads, and speeds up to 5.4 GHz on the Zen 4 platform.

It supports DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen5 for fast gaming setups, plus it's unlocked if you want to try overclocking.

Heads-up: there's no cooler in the box, so you'll need to grab one separately.

If you're thinking about upgrading your rig, this price drop makes the processor a pretty tempting pick right now.