Amazon Prime Day cuts AMD Ryzen 7 7700X to $200
Technology
Amazon's Prime Day is serving up a big win for gamers and PC builders: the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor is now just $200, down from $399.
With high performance in games (over 100 FPS, according to AMD) and a solid 4.8-star rating from buyers, this deal is catching plenty of attention.
Ryzen 7 7700X lacks boxed cooler
The Ryzen 7 7700X packs 8 cores, 16 threads, and speeds up to 5.4 GHz on the Zen 4 platform.
It supports DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen5 for fast gaming setups, plus it's unlocked if you want to try overclocking.
Heads-up: there's no cooler in the box, so you'll need to grab one separately.
If you're thinking about upgrading your rig, this price drop makes the processor a pretty tempting pick right now.