Amazon Prime Day features big Google TV projector discounts

Discounts on Xgimi, Hisense projectors

The Xgimi Mogo 4 is down to $438 (was over $500), and the Mogo 4 Laser drops to $629 from $779: great picks if you want performance in a compact package.

For bigger setups, the Hisense L9Q UST is now $4,997 after a massive $1,000 cut.

Other highlights: Xgimi Horizon 20 Max at $2,199 (down from $2,699) and Awol Aetherion Pro at $2,799 ($700 off).