Amazon Prime Day features big Google TV projector discounts
Technology
Amazon's Prime Day is serving up some serious deals if you've been eyeing a Google TV projector. Discounts go as high as $1,000 on top brands like Xgimi and Hisense.
Whether you want something portable for movie nights or a full-on home theater setup, these projectors pack advanced features and are easy to use.
Discounts on Xgimi, Hisense projectors
The Xgimi Mogo 4 is down to $438 (was over $500), and the Mogo 4 Laser drops to $629 from $779: great picks if you want performance in a compact package.
For bigger setups, the Hisense L9Q UST is now $4,997 after a massive $1,000 cut.
Other highlights: Xgimi Horizon 20 Max at $2,199 (down from $2,699) and Awol Aetherion Pro at $2,799 ($700 off).