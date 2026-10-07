Amazon Prime Day features major Apple discounts through October 8, 2026
Technology
Amazon's October Prime Day is live through October 8, 2026, and it's packed with major discounts on Apple gear: think MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches.
Some offers are exclusive to Prime members, but other retailers are matching or beating these prices too.
If you've been eyeing new tech, now's a great time to save.
M5 MacBook Air $1,099 deal
The 13-inch MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $1,099 (15% off).
The iPad Mini (2024) drops to $499 (17% off) and includes the A17 Pro chip plus Apple Intelligence support.
The Apple Watch SE 3 is just $199 after a 20% discount and features an always-on display and fast charging.
There are also deals on the 15-inch MacBook Air ($1,299), Apple Watch Series 12 ($350), plus over 100 other tech deals up for grabs.