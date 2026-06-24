Amazon Prime Day India begins July 4 with ₹999 membership Technology Jun 24, 2026

Amazon's big Prime Day sale is back in India from July 4 to July 6, and it's celebrating its 10th year with some cool perks.

The sale is only for Prime members, and if you're thinking about joining, there's a special deal: annual memberships are down from ₹1,499 to ₹999 for a limited time.

Expect more than 500 new launches from brands like Samsung and OnePlus, plus discounts on Echo speakers and Fire TV.