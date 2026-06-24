Amazon Prime Day India begins July 4 with ₹999 membership
Amazon's big Prime Day sale is back in India from July 4 to July 6, and it's celebrating its 10th year with some cool perks.
The sale is only for Prime members, and if you're thinking about joining, there's a special deal: annual memberships are down from ₹1,499 to ₹999 for a limited time.
Expect more than 500 new launches from brands like Samsung and OnePlus, plus discounts on Echo speakers and Fire TV.
Amazon launches Rufus and Lens
This year, Amazon is rolling out AI tools like Rufus (a chat assistant) and Amazon Lens for image-based shopping.
Prime members can grab exclusive bank offers, cash back with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, and enjoy Prime Video or Amazon Music.
The new AI Review Highlights will make picking the right product easier by summarizing reviews in a snap.