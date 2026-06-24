Amazon Prime Day offers 40% off Bose QuietComfort Ultra Technology Jun 24, 2026

Amazon's Prime Day is serving up a huge 40% discount on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, now just $269 (down from $449). This is the lowest price these headphones have seen.

The deal is exclusive to Prime members, but you can still snag it by signing up for a free 30-day trial (no payment method required).