Amazon Prime Day offers 40% off Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Amazon's Prime Day is serving up a huge 40% discount on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, now just $269 (down from $449). This is the lowest price these headphones have seen.
The deal is exclusive to Prime members, but you can still snag it by signing up for a free 30-day trial (no payment method required).
Immersion mode and CustomTune technology
These headphones pack Immersion Mode, blending active noise cancelation with spatial audio for seriously next-level sound.
CustomTune tech adjusts audio to your ears every time you wear them.
You get three listening modes: Quiet, Aware, and Immersion.
Battery life runs up to 24 hours (18 hours with Immersive Audio), plus fast charging makes them easy to use on the go.
At $269, they're offering premium features at a surprisingly affordable price.