Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Snap, print & save big on cameras and printers!

You can grab the Canon EOS R100 (18-45mm lens) for $549 or the EOS R50 kit for $749—both pack sharp 24MP APS-C sensors. Other highlights include the Nikon D7500 DSLR and Fujifilm X-S20 mirrorless, with deals spanning Sony, GoPro, and AmazonBasics too. Discounts range from 13% to a hefty 65%.

Printers from Brother, Epson, and Canon are also on sale

Printers from Brother, Epson, and Canon are marked down by as much as 40%, covering laser, inkjet, and all-in-one models.

Plus, you can spread out payments with no-cost EMI for up to a year—making it easier to snag what you need without breaking the bank.