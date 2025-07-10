Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Snap, print & save big on cameras and printers!
Amazon's Prime Day Sale (July 12-14) is serving up major discounts—up to 70% off—on cameras and printers.
Top brands like Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, and GoPro are in the mix, making this a solid chance for creators or anyone looking to upgrade their gear.
Major savings on cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony
You can grab the Canon EOS R100 (18-45mm lens) for $549 or the EOS R50 kit for $749—both pack sharp 24MP APS-C sensors.
Other highlights include the Nikon D7500 DSLR and Fujifilm X-S20 mirrorless, with deals spanning Sony, GoPro, and AmazonBasics too.
Discounts range from 13% to a hefty 65%.
Printers from Brother, Epson, and Canon are also on sale
Printers from Brother, Epson, and Canon are marked down by as much as 40%, covering laser, inkjet, and all-in-one models.
Plus, you can spread out payments with no-cost EMI for up to a year—making it easier to snag what you need without breaking the bank.