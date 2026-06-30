Amazon Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ₹84,999 9-month EMI Technology Jun 30, 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for ₹84,999 during Amazon Prime Day 2026, from July 4 to 6.

There's also a nine-month no-cost EMI option, so you don't have to pay everything upfront.

Even though its newer version launched in 2026, the S25 Ultra is still seen as a top-tier pick.