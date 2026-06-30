Amazon Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ₹84,999 9-month EMI
Technology
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for ₹84,999 during Amazon Prime Day 2026, from July 4 to 6.
There's also a nine-month no-cost EMI option, so you don't have to pay everything upfront.
Even though its newer version launched in 2026, the S25 Ultra is still seen as a top-tier pick.
Offers 6.9-inch AMOLED 120Hz 200MP camera
You're getting a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh and a super-bright 2,600-nit screen, great for streaming or gaming.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and packs an impressive quad-camera setup with a sharp 200MP main lens and advanced zoom.
Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and has a solid battery with fast charging to keep up with your day.