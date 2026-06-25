Amazon Prime Day slashes prices on Samsung 990 Pro SSDs

Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 speed

The Samsung 990 Pro SSDs are all about speed and efficiency. With PCIe 4.0, they hit read speeds up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s, perfect for gaming or heavy workloads.

They're also more energy-efficient than previous models (with up to 50% improved performance per watt over the 980 Pro), plus you get solid security with AES-256-bit encryption and smart heat management thanks to a nickel-coated controller.