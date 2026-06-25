Amazon Prime Day slashes prices on Samsung 990 Pro SSDs
Amazon Prime Day is making it a good time to upgrade your storage: Samsung's 990 Pro SSDs are seeing big price drops.
The 2TB model is now $370 (down from $640, a hefty 42% off), and the deals don't stop there: the 1TB version is going for $220, while the 4TB gets a 20% discount.
If you want extra cooling, there's even a special heatsink-equipped 2TB option at $480.
Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 speed
The Samsung 990 Pro SSDs are all about speed and efficiency. With PCIe 4.0, they hit read speeds up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s, perfect for gaming or heavy workloads.
They're also more energy-efficient than previous models (with up to 50% improved performance per watt over the 980 Pro), plus you get solid security with AES-256-bit encryption and smart heat management thanks to a nickel-coated controller.